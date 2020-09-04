Nvidia has been on a roll recently, after officially announcing the next-gen RTX 30 series GPUs based on their Ampere architecture at a strikingly cheaper price than we thought, many of us have been clambering for more performance details before the new cards officially launch. Now Nvidia has revealed a few more performance metrics for the RTX 3080, detailing frame rates of 60-100fps even at 4K with Max graphics settings and ray tracing where available in most AAA recent titles.

Nvidia’s official reveal of the RTX 30 series only included some vague percentage increases over the previous generations rather than any actual numbers. It’s all good and fine saying that the RTX 3080 achieves 2x performance over the RTX 2080, but without seeing any actual numbers that leaves much to be desired.

However, during a recent Q&A on Reddit with Justin Walker, the director of GeForce product management at Nvidia, it was revealed that the RTX 3080 can actually achieve performance of anywhere between 60-100fps on most AAA recent titles, even at 4K resolution with Max graphics settings and ray tracing turned on where applicable.

“If you look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Gears of War 5, Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 running on a 3080 at 4k with Max settings (including any applicable high res texture packs) and RTX On, when the game supports it, you get in the range of 60-100fps and use anywhere from 4GB to 6GB of memory,” Walker said.

That last part is also important, because despite the supposed performance improvements over the previous generation, many were disappointed at the lackluster amount of VRAM equipped in these cards. When games are using upwards of 4GB of memory at the minimum, it’s hard to imagine that 10GB of video memory will be future proofed for many games to come.

But according to Walker, 10GB is more than enough, as most of those games mentioned used at most 6GB of VRAM. The RTX 30 series also uses brand new GDDR6X memory, which is expensive, so upping the memory capacities can dramatically increase the price of the card.

“We’re constantly analyzing memory requirements of the latest games and regularly review with game developers to understand their memory needs for current and upcoming games. The goal of 3080 is to give you great performance at up to 4k resolution with all the settings maxed out at the best possible price,” Walker continued. “Extra memory is always nice to have but it would increase the price of the graphics card, so we need to find the right balance.”

At $699, the RTX 3080 is technically a steal compared to previous generations, as it performed better at almost half the price of the top-end RTX 2080 Ti which cost around $1200 at launch. Based on these quotes, it looks like the RTX 3080 is the perfect card for gaming at 4K in the next few years.

Unfortunately Walker didn’t mention if these numbers were recorded using their standout DLSS technology, but even still DLSS works wonders on games like Death Stranding or Wolfenstein: Youngblood, so will still be welcome for gaming at 4K in most games.

What do you think? Will you be getting an RTX 3080? How do you feel about these performance numbers? Are you impressed or disappointed? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on