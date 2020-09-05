CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is just 2 months away from launch, and the developers sure know how to keep teasing us, as the official CP2077 YouTube channel just hit 1 million subscribers, and in celebration have released a pretty cool track from one of their latest livestreams.

“Hole In The Sun” is a pretty rad song from well-known music composer Raney Shockne as well as COS and CONWAY, who are better known as the in-game band Point Break Candy. It’s the first song off the official Cyberpunk soundtrack and was teased during the most recent Night City Wire episode showcasing the kind of weapons players will be able to use. Check out the song below:

“Huge THANK YOU to each of you, Choombas! And let's celebrate that awesome milestone with a special world premiere: full version of Hole In The Sun – the first track from our official soundtrack which we have teased in the last episode of Night City Wire and noticed that you reaaaally liked!” Reads the description of the video.

CP2077 has shown a lot of admiration towards the music scene of the world, most notably with iconic actor Keanu Reeves playing as the rockerboy character Johnny Silverhand from in-game band Samurai.

What do you think? Did you like the song? Will you be getting the official soundtrack for Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!

