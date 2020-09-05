There’s something about exploring endless dungeons filled with traps and quirky characters all the while trying to get as much gold as possible and rescuing that annoying dog, which is why Spelunky 2 is looking mighty enticing this year. The problem is, the developers originally stated that Spelunky 2 will be coming to PC shortly after the PlayStation 4 release, but now we finally have an official PC release date!

“We have a date! #Spelunky2 is coming to Steam on September 29,” reads a Tweet from the developers. So mark your calendars, that’s only 2 weeks after the PS4 release on September 15th, then we can get straight into some good ole’ lootin’ and spelunkin,’ as long as that shopkeeper doesn’t step on my toes again...

Spelunky 2 apparently follows the daughter of the original Spelunky character, but this time she’s going to the Moon. That will require a lot of digging at least, because the Moon is pretty far away. So how exactly do we get there? I have no idea, but I guess we’ll find out on September 29th when Spelunky 2 officially launches for PC.

What do you think? Are you excited for Spelunky 2? Did you play the original? And how on Earth will we get to the moon? Let us know!