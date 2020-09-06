Last week we reported on the official PC system requirements for the recently announced World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which ended up requiring an SSD for the minimum specs. This obviously confused a lot of people as SSDs are generally listed only under recommended specs, and threw off quite a few players.

Now Blizzard have updated the SSD storage requirements on the minimum specs, albeit with a rather worrying note. Now both types of storage are listed under minimum, though a warning label is attached to the 100GB HDD option: "depending on the performance of the drive, player experience may be impacted on HDD."

So basically the specs are the exact same, nothing's changed, only Blizzard has now clarified that yes an HDD can be used, but it is much more preferable to use an SSD.

Maybe this is the start of some games actually requiring an SSD as the bare minimum for specs, as streaming assets is starting to get a lot more important than actual storage size and the amount of system or video memory. You can check out the updated World of Warcraft Shadowlands PC system requirements below:

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands minimum system requirements

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands recommended system requirements

If you want to play World of Warcraft: Shadowlands at its best then you will need at least a GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card, whicch should then be paired with either a AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-6700K processor and 8GB of system memory in order to meet the recommended system specs at 1080p resolution. This setup should deliver around 60fps.

In order to meet the minimum specs for World of Warcraft Shadowlands at 1080p resolution then you will need a GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon RX 560 or Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU. You should then pair one of those graphics cards with either an FX-8300 or Core i5-3450 CPU and 4GB of RAM. This hardware configuration should deliver around 60 frames per second on the Lowest graphics settings.

Overall, you should make sure that your GPU can run DirectX12, as World of Warcraft Shadowlands requires DX12 for the best performance. A PC with hardware that is 4 years old should be able to meet the recommended requirements and be able to play WoW Shadowlands at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands GPU benchmark chart and we also have a World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.