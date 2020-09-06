We’re not that far from the official launch of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and the excitement is still growing. Though the game has been delayed twice already in order to provide more polish, how ‘polished’ do you really think Cyberpunk 2077 will actually be at launch? Do you think we’ll have a buggy mess that will take a few more weeks to fix? Or will the developers actually be able to deliver on the polished performance?

During Nvidia’s recent RTX 30 series graphics cards reveal, CP2077 was used a few times as a go-to marketing technique for performance and ray tracing technology (which initially sparked worries the game would be over 200GB install size, which it won’t be by the way). However, some nimble-eyed Reddit users managed to spot a few collision and clipping bugs in one of the marketing videos.

You can see in the picture above that there are some idle NPCs waiting around in unusual positions, like the one person at the back who’s just enjoying their day on top of a railing, or the other person at the front casually spending their night in the trash can.

Now, by no means are we stating that this means the game will be broken upon release, we still have another 2 months for the developers to polish the game, and this could have even been from an earlier build of the game where they’re ironing out even more important kinks. We’re also not saying this is by any means gamebreaking, but it does raise an interesting point about how well polished the developers can actually make Cyberpunk 2077 upon release.

The Witcher 3 for instance, CD Projekt Red’s previous release, was also delayed twice before officially launching and still shipped with some bugs and performance issues.

So do you think CDPR has learned this time around? How polished do you think the final release of Cyberpunk 2077 will be? What kind of bugs/issues do you think we can expect? And how do you feel about games launching unpolished and with bugs in general? Do they affect your experience? Let’s debate!

