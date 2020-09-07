Well, it looks like that week’s delay was a little too optimistic, as Dirt 5 has now been officially delayed again until almost a month later on November 6th. The announcement was made on Twitter, and assured fans that next-gen console versions are still on track to release later this year at least.

“The release date for DIRT 5 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC has now moved to November 6, 2020, with early access for Amplified Edition players starting on November 3. The game is still set to launch on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year, followed by Google Stadia in early 2021.”

So that’s unfortunate, and has been pushed back to a week before the release of Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077, two of the most anticipated titles of the year. So it looks like November’s going to be a busy month at least.

The Dirt 5 team did note that more details for the game will be released between now and the new launch date, including first looks at some new cars and locations, the final car list, more details on next-gen features, plus a full reveal of multiplayer and multiplayer features.

What do you think? Are you excited for Dirt 5? What would you like to see more of before launch? Let us know!