We’re so close to the official launch of the RTX 30 series graphics cards that were recently announced by Nvidia, and we’ve already talked about getting ready to upgrade our PCs with the best motherboards for the RTX 3090 and other Ampere-based GPUs, but now it’s time for PC cases and which PC cases will fit Nvidia's next-gen GPUs like the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070.

Obviously there’s a lot to consider when upgrading your GPU, one of which is whether or not your PC case is big enough to fit it. There’s nothing worse than buying a new graphics card only to find that its too big for your case, so to help you prepare we’ve listed some of the best and compatible PC cases for the newly announced RTX 30 series lineup, especially the monster 3-slot RTX 3090 GPU which is comparably bigger than the previous-gen Titan RTX.

Here’s a breakdown of the new RTX 30 series lineup and their size specifications:

(*GPUs and sizes listed are based off the Nvidia Founders Editions cards, so if you’re looking to get a custom AIB version its best to check the manufacturer's site for their own specifications)

The RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 are both relatively similar in size, and are not that much bigger than their previous-gen RTX 20 series counterparts. As such, if you are upgrading to the next generation of your RTX 20 card (E.G. RTX 2080 to RTX 3080) then chances are you have enough space for the RTX 30 version, but it's worth checking your own PC case manufacturer for the proper specs and supported GPU sizes.

The RTX 3090 is definitely the biggest one to consider, coming in at 12.3 inches in length and 5.4 inches in width. If you’re looking to get this GPU then you might need a bigger case than the one you already have. Of course, getting a new PC case is absolutely worth it for this 3-slot 8K 60fps monster of a GPU.

PC case from factors

Of course, this raises a point on PC case form factors, which is just another way of categorizing the sizes of PC cases. Don't get PC case form factors confused with motherboard form factors though, even though they are often both listed in tandem to show which PC case sizes support which motherboard sizes, they are different.

The most common PC case form factor is a tower chassis, which can be split off into a few sub-categories to help define their actual size. Full Towers are your most common and standard PC case sizes, Mini Towers are a lot smaller, generally coming in at half the size, and Mid Towers are somewhere in between. Small Form Factors (SFF) also exist but when we're talking about the new RTX 30 cards these are usually too small.

Sometimes you can find Super or Ultra Towers which are designated for PC Cases that are generally larger than normal Full Tower sizes.

However, when a form factor is listed for a PC case this is usually defined for motherboard sizes and types, so you know exactly whether or not the PC chassis is going to fit your GPU and your motherboard. The most common motherboard form factors include ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ATX, but you may also see E-ATX too.

Of course, it would be a really dumb move if Nvidia made a big GPU (a BFGPU, if you will) that wouldn't be supported by most PC case form factors and sizes. Because of this, most of the popular PC cases these days actually support all 3 graphics cards sizes, even the RTX 3090.

So then which are the best PC cases that support the next-gen RTX 30 series cards? Here’s a list of all the best PC cases and their form factors with supported GPU sizes, their price, and the subsequent compatible RTX 30 series graphics cards:

(*Prices listed below are rough estimates based on approximate prices you might be expected to pay, and can vary based on supply)

PC Case PC Case Form Factor Motherboard Form Factor Supported GPU length Compatible GPUs Price (USD$) Fractal Design Meshify-C Mid tower ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX 12.4" (315mm) RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 100 Fractal Design Define 7 Mid Tower ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX 12.4" (315mm) RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 170 Lian Li Lancool II Mesh Mid Tower E-ATX (width: under 280mm), ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX 15.1" (384mm) RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 150 Phanteks Eclipse P300A Mid Tower E-ATX (up to 275mm wide), ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX 14" (355mm) RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 60 NZXT H510 Mini Tower ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX 15" (381mm) RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 70 Cooler Master Silencio S400 Mid Tower Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX 12.5" (319mm) RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 99

There's a lot of choice here depending on your budget and needs. Whether you need something cheap, or want to future-proof your PC case by buying a bigger one in anticipation for even bigger GPUs in a few years time, there should be something for everyone in the list above.

However, if you yourself have any suggestions then do please let us know! Maybe we can all find a great deal on a truly great PC case that will last us years.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 30 series? Will you need to upgrade your PC case? Which one are you looking at? Let us know!