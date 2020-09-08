Microtransactions are a hot topic, no matter what the circumstance, so it’s understandable when one of the most anticipated titles of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077, is confirmed to have microtransactions that everyone starts to get worried. Thankfully, CD Projekt Red have cleared this up and stated that whilst CP2077 will indeed have microtransactions, they will only be in the multiplayer version of the game.

A recent earnings call has caused quite a stir up online, where it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have MTX-like in-game purchases, which understandably caused a lot of concern among the internet for excited fans.

But CD Projekt Red have once again stated that the single player version of the game will have no microtransactions, though it will have free DLC and premium expansions much like The Witcher 3.

During the recent earnings call, joint CEO and president of CDPR, Adam Kiciński said: “The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money,” he said. “I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating a feeling of value.”

“Same with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products. The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and CP is a great setting for selling things, but it won't be aggressive; it won't upset gamers but it'll make them happy—that's our goal at least.”

Additionally, it was clarified that the microtransactions would only be present in the Cyberpunk multiplayer, which has also been confirmed to be a completely standalone project to the main Cyberpunk 2077 game: “Cyberpunk multiplayer/online, which is a separate project, will have some microtransactions,” the official Twitter account said, “Like always, expect us treating your money with respect.”

If you were wondering when the standalone Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will actually come out? It looks like CD Projekt Red will focus on that after all the DLC and expansions for CP2077 single player have released, so don't expect it anytime soon.

Basically, Cyberpunk 2077 is a single player game at its core, and will have absolutely no microtransactions whatsoever. Apart from the paid DLC, Cyberpunk 2077 will be a single purchase that includes all content of the base game. The multiplayer, however, will be a completely standalone experience and will include some microtransactions.

What do you think? Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? How do you feel about the microtransactions situation? What kind of in-game purchases do you think we’ll see in the multiplayer? Let us know!

