CI Games’ Dark Souls-inspired Action-RPG Lords Of The Fallen 2 has a new developer attached to the project. No new details have been revealed about the game except that Hexworks will now be developing the sequel, with CI Games continuing to publish the game and hopefully launch it on PC and next-gen consoles in the near future.

LotF 2 has had some rough development, after the major success of the original Dark Souls, many companies wanted to jump in on the soulslike trend. Deck 13 (of The Surge and The Surge 2 fame) were the developers of the original game, and although it wasn’t a huge success, a sequel was announced not too long after the first one launched.

That was about 6 years ago, and the sequel is now on its third developer and is apparently starting from scratch. The new developer, Hexworks, is a brand new studio that was opened by CI Games themselves back in March and will apparently be focusing exclusively on Action-RPG games just like Lords of the Fallen 2.

Hopefully this time there’s more luck on their side, and maybe we’ll actually get some development updates in the future that aren’t “a new studio has been hired for LotF2.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Lords of the Fallen 2? Did you play the first one? What did you think of it? And what would you like to see in the sequel? Let us know!