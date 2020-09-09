Guerrilla Games are seriously hard at work getting the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn up to scratch after a rocky launch, as not more than 6 days later after the last update, Patch 1.04 comes out to hopefully fix a lot more crashing issues in HZD.

Whilst some other really annoying issues still aren’t resolved like the Anisotropic Filtering and HDR settings not working properly for some players, or Aloy’s weird hair physics when playing above 30fps, fixing several more crashing issues is pretty important. Hopefully this will be the last patch for crashing issues as the team can focus on other important issues.

Aside from the crash fixes, there have also been some performance and other general improvements, like a 1-10% increase in performance depending on your CPU and GPU speeds, plus improved performance during camera cuts in cutscenes and general dialogue.

Guerrilla Games are still working on improving the Horizon: Zero Dawn’s PC release, so at this rate expect another update next week at least. But for now, let’s dive into the Horizon Zero Dawn Patch notes for update 1.04...

------------

Horizon Zero Dawn Patch 1.04 Notes

Crash Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur when users would create a new game and their save game slots were full

Fixed a startup crash related to temp folder

Fixed an AI crash that could occur during combat

Fixed an AI crash in the EventMessageHandler

Fixed a crash related to WorldData sampling (the callstack would end in WorldMapData::SampleAtPixel)

Fixed a crash when users would instantly back out when changing sliders in the Settings menu

Fixed a crash that would occur when having the “Greetings” option open in photo mode and then exiting

Potential fix for memory corruption in AI routines which could lead to crashes

Potential fix for a GPU hang caused by a threading issue

Fixed a mismatch that would occur on Shader Model 6.0 and 6.1 hardware which could lead to a crash

Performance improvements:

General improvement to CPU performance (depending on CPU/GPU speeds, this can result in a 1-10% performance improvement)

Improved performance of camera cuts in cinematics and conversations

Other Improvements:

HDR – Fixed colour banding issues in HDR mode

Mouse Controls – Fixed an issue where mouse sensitivity was incorrect when framerate wasn’t constant

Aiming – Fixed an issue where Aloy was unable to shoot while being able to do a critical attack near a machine

Cutscenes – Fixed an issue where geometry and textures would pop in after camera cuts

Adaptive Performance – Fixed an issue where lighting glitches would occur when turning on Adaptive Performance

Volumetrics – Fixed an issue which could cause blinking artifacts in volumetric effects, like fog

Visibility – Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause geometry to briefly disappear after streaming

Known issues:

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Some players are experiencing issues with Aloy’s hair when the game is running above 30 FPS.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

------------

Well that’s it for the latest Patch 1.04 for Horizon: Zero Dawn, hopefully we’ll be getting more fixes that aren’t related to crash issues next week, unless players are still experiencing problems with crashing before then of course, but I’d like to see some other issues that aren’t related to crashes to get some attention at least.

After 4 major patches since launch, let us know if you’re still playing HZD! How has performance been for you? Has it improved since release? Are you still experiencing crashes after Patch 1.04? Let us know!

