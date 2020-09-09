What a time to be alive, arguably there’s no better time than now to be a PC player, or even a console player for that matter. After the recent announcement of the RTX 30 series from Nvidia, the future of gaming is exciting, and for those who enjoy playing on the Xbox Game Pass for PC will be able to get an EA Play subscription as well at no additional cost.

Today Xbox announced a partnership with Electronic Arts that will bring their own subscription service EA Play to the Game Pass subscription service without having to pay extra for it:

“We are teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday,” the post reads. “This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10.”

That’s a little hard to decipher, but from the sounds of it this means that if you’re a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you’ll get Game Pass and EA Play on all 3 Microsoft platforms: PC, and both generations of the recent Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S). If you’re just a regular Game Pass subscriber however (not the Ultimate version) you can experience Game Pass and EA Play on just the PC platform.

That’s a crazy good deal if you ask me, not only do Game Pass subscribers get access to a large database of games to try already, but you’ll also be able to enjoy over 100 games on the Xbox Cloud service for Android phones or tablets, and now you’ll also get all the benefits of EA Play’s subscription for a low price of $10 per month (currently on sale at $5 per month by the way).

EA Play itself will give you access to over 60 of the biggest EA titles including Battlefield, The Sims, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more. You’ll also get a 10% discount on all EA digital purchases like games, DLCs etc. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to enjoy 10 hours of early access to new EA games, and now some titles will also be joining Xbox’s Cloud gaming service too.

EA Play is valued at $5 per month, unfortunately if you want to get the Pro tier of EA Play then you’ll still have to go through Origin for that, as the Premier version is not available on the Xbox Game Pass.

EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass sometime this holiday, no actual date has been announced yet but it shouldn’t be too long at least. Hopefully we’ll get an update soon.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA Play to join Game Pass? What games are you most excited to play on it? Let us know!

