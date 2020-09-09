Out of nowhere, Microsoft have officially announced both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch dates and prices, both of which will be launching on November 10th with pre-orders beginning on September 22nd. The Xbox series X will cost $499, whilst the smaller Xbox Series S will launch at $299.

Additionally, both consoles are available in the Xbox All Access program, meaning you can pay for a next-gen Xbox console and enjoy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly price and no upfront costs. For the Xbox Series X that will be $34.99 for 24 months, and the Xbox Series S will be available for $24.99 per month for 24 months as well.

The Xbox Series S was supposedly just a dumbed-down version of the Xbox Series X, which focused more on 1440p gaming and without the hardware for ray tracing support. According to Microsoft themselves though, the Xbox Series S is actually just an all-digital version of the XSX that still includes all the next-gen benefits including faster loading times and higher frame rates, as well as "richer, more dynamic worlds" (whicch we think is just a fancy way of saying ray tracing).

Though ray tracing support wasn't specifically mentioned for the Xbox Series S, it also wasn't explicitly not mentioned. More details will hopefully come soon, but from the sounds of it the XSS will still include ray tracing support.

In addition to the next-gen console of your choice, Xbox All Access provides over 100 games to play through the Game Pass app on PC and consoles, over 100 games on the Cloud-based service to play Game Pass games on Android phones or tablets, plus an EA Play membership that adds over 60 of Electronic Art’s biggest titles to the Game Pass.

Unfortunately, Xbox All Access will only be available in 12 countries this holiday, from retail shops like Telstra in Australia, EB Games in Canada, Elgiganten in Denmark, Gigantti in Finland, FNAC in France, Spark in New Zealand, Elkjop in Norway, Media Expert in Poland, SK Telecom in South Korea, Elgiganten in Sweden, GAME and Smyths Toys in the UK, and Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store, and Walmart in the United States.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next-gen Xbox consoles? Which one are you more interested in? And will you be signing up for the Xbox All Access deal? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on