With the recent announcement of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S officially launching on November 10th, Ubisoft have announced that Assassins Creed: Valhalla will be launching a week early in order to be an Xbox next-gen launch title.

“We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sooner than expected!” said Julien Laferriere, the Producer of Assassins Creed Valhalla. “We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past three years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on 10th November.”

Obviously with the next-gen console launch it would be pretty terrible if Microsoft had no games for the first week of release, so moving the AC Valhalla launch to a week early is a good move, but hopefully won’t be rushing the launch so much that we’ll have to put up with a week’s worth of bugs and performance issues.

This should also come as a breath of fresh air for those who were worried about two of the biggest games this year launching just a couple days apart as Cyberpunk 2077 was initially set to release just 2 days after Valhalla. So now we have a total of 9 days to play through Assassins Creed first before moving onto the Cyberpunk RPG at least.

In addition to AC: Valhalla, Ubisoft also announced that Watch Dogs Legion will be an Xbox Series X/S launch title as well, though that game is still set to release on October 29th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for an earlier launch of AC Valhalla? Do you think there’ll be even more bugs to worry about because of a rushed release? Or do you think it will be relatively smooth? Let us know!