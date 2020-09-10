The free-to-play Action-RPG Genshin Impact is officially launching on September 28th for PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS, with servers going live at 10am (UTC+8). Along with the launch announcement came all the hardware and device recommendations in order to play properly when the game releases.

The art style is very similar to Zelda games, most notably the recent Breath of the Wild title, but with the classic Anime-style twist. Because of that, the requirements aren't exactly that demanding, and so only listed an "Intel Core i5 equivalent" for the minimum CPU specs and an "Intel Core i7 equivalent" for the recommended.

Since it only listed a certain type of Intel Core processors rather than any specific CPUs, or even a base clock speed to work from, we assumed that the lowest available Core i5 and i7 processors were enough.

With that in mind, let's jump into the official Genshin Impact PC system requirements...

Genshin Impact minimum system requirements

Genshin Impact recommended system requirements

(*Some requirements only listed a certain type of hardware rather than any specific ones, so we've selected equivalent specs based on the hardware descriptions provided in square brackets above)

An Intel Core i7-860S or FX-6200 processor is required to run the Genshin Impact recommended system requirements, you should then pair this CPU with either a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 as well as 16GB of system memory. You can expect this hardware setup to achieve 60fps at 1080p resolution on High graphics settings.

In order to match the minimum system specs for Genshin Impact you will need a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 1030 or Radeon R7 260. In addition, you should also pair this GPU with either an Athlon II X4 610e or Core i5-650 CPU. This setup should deliver around 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. The RAM requirements for the minimum specs are 8GB.

Additionally, you must make sure that your GPU is capable of running the DirectX11 API. Looking over these system requirements we suggest a 4 year old PC in order to play smoothly.

