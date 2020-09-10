Team Green and Team Red are back in the fight, with Nvidia’s latest GeForce Special Event officially announcing the new RTX 30 series graphics cards, AMD have announced that they will be holding their own even to officially announce the next-gen Zen 3 processors and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards in October.

More specifically, the Zen 3 announcement will be on October 8th and the Radeon RX 6000 reveal will take place on October 28th, that’s almost 3 weeks apart. The Zen 3 event will include the next generation of Ryzen 4000 processors codenamed Vermeer, whilst the Radeon RX 6000 series event will cover the RDNA2-based Navi GPUs. You can check out the official dates and times for the AMD events below:

Event PDT (US West Coast) EDT (US East Coast) BST (UK) AEDT (Australia) Zen 3 (Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs) 9am, October 8th 12pm, October 8th 5pm, October 8th 2am, October 9th Radeon RX 6000 (RDNA2-based Navi GPUs) 9am, October 28th 12pm, October 28th 5pm, October 28th 2am, October 29th

Both events will take place at the same time on different days; so that’s 9am (October 8th and October 28th) for those living on the West Coast of the US like California, 12pm for folks on the East Coast like New York, 5pm for everyone in the UK, and 2am the following day (October 9th and October 29th) for those living in Australia.

It’s certainly interesting that AMD didn’t pick a date before most of the new RTX 30 series GPUs launch, as they most surely would want to get into the action ASAP and provide consumers with an AMD alternative to Nvidia, if they were indeed waiting to see what the Green Team would offer.

However, the good news is that we’ll definitely be able to get our hands on AMD’s new Radeon RX 6000 Navi GPUs before November, as AMD previously stated that they will be releasing before next-gen consoles arrive, and the Xbox Series X was recently revealed to launch on November 10th.

Hopefully we’ll be able to see something that can adequately take on the flagship RTX 3080 GPU, as I doubt AMD will be able to offer an equivalent to the RTX 3090 at this stage. But what are your predictions?

What do you think? Are you excited for what AMD has to offer? What are your CPU and GPU predictions? And how do you think AMD’s GPUs will compare to Nvidia’s RTX 30 series? Let us know!

