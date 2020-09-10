There’s no doubt about it that the Xbox Game Pass subscription service has been offering some truly great deals for a seriously low price. The subscription service has offered access to hundreds of various games ranging from small Indie titles to AAA Blockbusters, and even includes all first-party Xbox Games Studios games too all for the ridiculously low price of $5 per month. But that’s about to change.

Starting September 17th (just over a week away) the Xbox Game Pass App on PC will be leaving Beta and increasing the introductory price from $5 per month to $10 instead. The Ultimate version of Xbox Game Pass is unaffected though, and will remain at the same price of $15 per month.

Fortunately, if you’re already a subscriber to the service then you’ll still get the introductory price for the next billing cycle: “We're retiring the introductory price on the 17th,” the Twitter post said “but if you're already a member, you'll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details.”

Additionally, Xbox stated that they are “going into General Availability next week,” which could suggest the service will be available in more regions. Though, if this is the case, no specific countries/regions were mentioned just yet, so I imagine we’ll be hearing more about that next week.

Of course, $10 is pretty standard pricing for subscription services these days, and the special introductory price was only for the Beta version of the App. And whilst this may seem like a reason to maybe drop the service soon, just remember that EA Play is also coming to Xbox Game Pass soon at no additional cost, which adds a significant amount of value to an already great deal.

The news came shortly after Microsoft also recently announced the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next-gen consoles will be officially launching on November 10th.

What do you think? Do you have Xbox Game Pass? Will you be continuing your subscription? And what have you thought of the service so far? Let us know!