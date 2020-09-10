We’re edging closer and closer to the official release of Cyberpunk 2077, one of--and quite possibly the most anticipated game of 2020. It’s 70 days until launch and counting, and until then we have some regular updates from CD Projekt Red themselves with the Night City Wire livestreams, and Episode 3 is officially coming on September 18th.

We’ve had some pretty cool details so far, with Episode 1 giving us a new trailer and some fresh new gameplay, as well as an official Netflix Anime show. Episode 2 gave us a deeper look at the character lifepaths and weapons we’ll be wielding.

Now Episode 3 will be bringing us a deeper look at the location of Night City, as well as showcasing the various gangs that dwell within it. We’ll also get a little sneak peek at the creation of the Cyberpunk 2077 original score.

Episode 3 will air on September 18th at 6pm CEST, and you can watch the episode on DPR’s official Twitch channel here. For a more detailed breakdown of the premiere times for each region, check out the table below:

Night City Wire Episode 3 PDT (US West Coast) EDT (US East Coast) BST (UK) CEST (Europe) AEDT (Australia) Time 9am 12pm 5pm 6pm 2am Date October 8th October 8th October 8th October 8th October 9th

So for everyone living on the US West Coast like California that’s 9am PDT, and for those of you living on the East Coast of the US like New York that will be 12pm EDT. If you live in the UK then that will be 5pm BST, whereas for everyone else in Central Europe that will be 6pm EST, and for those living all the way in Australia that will be 2am AEDT the following day (September 19th).

What do you think? Are you excited for Night City Wire Episode 3? What did you think of the first 2? And what exactly would you like to see in the third one? Let us know!