Today saw the second event of Ubisoft Forward, the E3-like show dedicated to all things Ubisoft games. This time we got the official reveal of Immortals: Fenyx Rising (formerly known as Gods and Monsters) including a new trailer and gameplay footage. There was also the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and Ubisoft's brand new IP Riders Republic.

Last time we got a good look at Watch Dogs Legion and Assassins Creed: Valhalla, as well as the official reveal of Far Cry 6. Here's a recap of everything announced and shown at the Ubisoft Forward September event:

Immortals Fenyx Rising

There was also a 10 minute gameplay deep dive for Immortals Fenyx Rising that aired during the post-show of Ubisoft Forward:

Immortals Fenyx Rising is launching December 3rd 2020.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Well, after some rumors of a remake being launched, we finally have confirmation of a Prince of Persia Remake. It's not a remake trilogy like some rumors suggested, but instead a remake of the iconic Sands of Time title. Hopefully if this sells well Ubisoft might be inclined to give us a wholly original Prince of Persia game... hopefully... please?

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is set to release on January 21st 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape has gained quite a bit of momentum after launch, most likely due to its Streaming integration and appeal. As such, Ubisoft are working to make sure that the game stays fresh and open up some unique experiences to the game with limited time modes, the first being Turbo Mode. Check it out below:

Rainbow Six: Siege

Unfortunately, no Rainbow Six: Quarantine here this time, but this news should prove exciting to fans of the eSports side of things.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition

Watch Dogs Legion

Some more recruitment footage for Watch Dogs Legion, which gave us a look at some more unique characters that you can recruit across London. Oh, and we finally got to see what that crazy-sounding Nano-Bees lady can actually do:

Riders Republic

During the event, Ubisoft debuted their brand new IP, Riders Republic, which kind of looks like The Crew 2 but with a new focus on Extreme Sports and notably less large vehicles. Check out the official cinematic trailer and gameplay video for Riders Republic below:

Riders Republic is officially launching on February 25th 2021.

Ubisoft also revealed that another Ubisoft Forward event will be taking place at some point in the future (probably next month), where we'll hopefully finally see some more about Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Far Cry 6.

So that was it for the Ubisoft Forward September event! What did you think of it? What are you most interested in? And what are you hoping to see at the next Ubisoft Forward event? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on