Yarr me mateys, the official PC system requirements for Port Royale 4 have finally arrived ahead of the game's release on September 25th. But how demanding is it? Will we need to commit to a life of pirating on the open seas in order to acquire the right hardware? Or are we good with what we have? Let's dive in and take a look at the Port Royale 4 system requirements...

Before we begin though, interestingly the requirements listed an "Intel Core i5 7400s" under processor specs and I'm pretty sure that doesn't exist, and with 3.5GHz asked for the base clock speed the closest I could think of was a Core i5-7600. Additionally, the requirements list just an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU at 3.4GHz, but the only one I could find was miles ahead of the i5-7600.

So instead I've picked those 2 CPUs for the recommended requirements as they best match the hardware descriptions provided. Now, let's finally jump in...

Port Royale 4 minimum system requirements

Port Royale 4 recommended system requirements

(*Some of the requirements either only listed a certain type of hardware or even some hardware that doesn't exist, so we've selected the closest matching hardware based on the descriptions provided in square brackets above)

The Port Royale 4 recommended specs require a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 graphics card as well as a Core i5-7600 or Ryzen 5 2400G processor, achieving High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. The system memory required for Port Royale 4 is 16GB.

Looking at the minimum requirements for Port Royale 4 you will require a GeForce GTX 680 or Radeon HD 7970 GPU. This should then be paired with either a Core i5-2400S or FX-4100 CPU in order to reach the minimum specs, running on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need 8GB of RAM in order to achieve 60fps performance.

You must also make sure that your GPU is able to run the DirectX11 API. Looking over these specs, the recommended requirements will need around a 4 year old PC in order to run.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Port Royale 4 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Port Royale 4 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Port Royale 4 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.