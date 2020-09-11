Bad news for fans of the quirky space management sim, as Spacebase Startopia won’t be launching on October 23rd anymore and has officially been delayed until Spring 2021. No obvious reason was given just yet, but it’s estimated that the reason is due to backlash from the Closed Beta back in July that was held for players who pre-ordered.

An official post was written by developer Realmforge Studios and publisher Kalypso Media, and at least stated that the delay will allow more time to polish the game, “ensuring that it reaches the highest quality level possible and meets the high expectations of fans and beta testers.” Additionally, the delay will also apparently allow for the game to launch in more territories and more platforms when it releases.

Spacebase Startopia is a sort-of spiritual successor to the original Startopia game, although rather unofficial as Kalypso does not actually own the rights to the series. Still, it borrows a lot of the same formula from the beloved space management sim, and hopefully the delay will allow for a better homage to the original and for the fans.

What do you think? Are you excited for Spacebase Startopia? Did you play the Closed Beta? What did you think? Let us know!

