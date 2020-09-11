The latest Ubisoft Forward event brought us lots of new gameplay and trailers for some of their most anticipated games, however there were a few titles notably missing. One of which was Skull and Bones, which we keep hearing about and then nothing official ever happens. Well we finally got an update on development, and the game has a “new vision”, but we’ll have to wait until next year to see what that actually is.

“We know you’ve been waiting for news,” Creative Director Elisabeth Pellen said in a blog post. “so I’m thrilled to confirm this: production on Skull & Bones has been in full swing with a new vision. Our teams at Ubisoft Singapore are fully committed to launching the game, as well as supporting it for many years to come.”

Additionally, Pellen also explained why the game has been delayed so many times since its announcement back in 2017: “We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges,” she continued.

“These difficulties resulted in necessary delays for our game. Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernize the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time.”

Back in July, it was rumored that Skull & Bones had been rebooted into a Live Service title, with a continually updated and ever-evolving world that is driven by the players. And with the amount of leaks and rumors coming out of Ubisoft that have actually turned out to be true (like the Prince of Persia Remake or even the various Far Cry 6 leaks), it wouldn’t surprise me if that is what this update on development is talking about.

Unfortunately, whatever this new vision is, we’ll have to wait until next year to see anything: “we’re proud of the work we’ve done and we hope you will be too when you see more of Skull & Bones at our comeback next year.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Skull and Bones? What do you think this “new vision” is? And when do you reckon we’ll see more of the game? Let us know!