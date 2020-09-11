It’s an exciting time for PC players and especially hardware enthusiasts, as Nvidia have recently officially announced the RTX 30 series graphics cards based on the Ampere architecture. These include the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and the world’s first 8K consumer GPU the RTX 3090. Now though, it seems like Nvidia are preparing an RTX 3060 Ti to launch in October, with performance matching an RTX 2080 for just $399.

Apparently, the rumors come from Nvidia informing AIB partners of an RTX 3060 Ti launch in the second half of October. Some specs have been released and if they are to be believed we’ll essentially be getting a card that’s on par with the RTX 2080 it seems, but for nearly half the price.

The rumored RTX 3060 Ti specs are:

Card Base Clock Boost Clock CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory GB TDP W Price USD Launch Date RTX 3090 1.40 GHz 1.70 GHz 10,496 82 GDDR6X 24 350W $1499 September 24th RTX 3080 1.44 GHz 1.71 GHz 8,704 68 GDDR6X 10 320W $699 September 17th RTX 3070 1.50 GHz 1.73 GHz 5,888 46 GDDR6 8 220W $499 October RTX 3060 Ti N/A N/A 4864* 38* GDDR6* 8* 180W-200W* $399* H2 October*

(*Specs listed are rumored and not confirmed)

The RTX 3060 Ti will supposedly be featuring the GA104-200 GPU silicon (the same GA104 die as seen on the RTX 3070), with 4864 CUDA Cores which is exactly 1024 less than the 3070, and has the same memory configuration as the RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The clock speeds haven’t been revealed yet unfortunately, but the total TDP is expected to be anywhere between 180W and 200W.

The price, however, wasn’t included anywhere in the rumors, but considering Nvidia have opted to keep the same pricing as the previous generation of RTX 20 series Turing-based cards, we can at least expect the price to be on par with the RTX 2060. In other words, the RTX 3060 Ti could be $399.

If these are correct, then the RTX 3060 could be a really great mainstream card for those who want the performance benefits of the new architecture without having to fork over so much cash like the other models. This could also prove a pretty formidable card for 1080p performance, as the RTX 3070 is aimed at 1440p, the RTX 3080 at 4K, and the RTX 3090 at 8K.

What do you think? If these rumors are true, how do you feel about an RTX 3060 Ti? And which card are you most interested in now? Let us know!

