Ubisoft recently held the second of their own E3-style events with Ubisoft Forward yesterday, and whilst we got some new gameplay and trailers for some of their upcoming games, one of the biggest announcements was the official reveal of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. However, fans were quick to pick apart the trailer, and raised several concerns over the game’s graphics.

There’s no doubt that the new Prince of Persia remake certainly looks… interesting. Whilst the game has yet to officially launch for another 4 months, seeing odd graphical issues certainly raises a couple eyebrows. But developers Ubisoft India have officially addressed these concerns, and note that is purely an artistic decision:

“We decided to go for a unique visual treatment to make this game standout from other games.” said the Game Director Pierre Sylvain-Gires when talking to the press. “It’s not another Assassin’s Creed, it’s not like the same Prince of Persia from 2008. It has to be unique. This magic, this fantasy is shown through the saturation, through the light, so it also a challenge to redefine the visual identity of the game with this remake.”

Of course, whilst the Prince of Persia series went on to inspire the Assassins Creed franchise, apparently the new Prince of Persia remake is actually coming full circle by using the same engine used for the Assassins Creed games, the Anvil Engine. Though has proven difficult to the team.

“The principle of the rewind is a headache technically,” said Sylvain-Gires. “The Anvil engine was not made at all to do rewind, to do slow motion, to do all those time manipulation. The tech approach was a challenge.”

When asked about whether the graphics had anything to do with a limited budget or time constraints, the Director of Production Syed Abbas said: “No it was not a problem of timeline or budget,” continuing that “No there have not been any cutback in budget or timeline for the game.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake? What were your thoughts on the game’s graphics? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on