The global pandemic that is COVID-19 has seen a lot of developers working from home, some of which have been lucky with no development changes, unfortunately for many others though, the new setting has proven difficult. We can now add another one to the list as Kena: Bridge of Spirits has officially been delayed until next year.

Announced at the PlayStation State of Play event back in June, the adorable adventure game captured the hearts of many, but the developers Ember Lab have recently issued a statement about the game’s current development, and how the work-from-home situation has now affected the original 2020 release date:

“This year has brought many challenges and our transition to working from home has caused development to move slower than we hoped,” the message reads.

“For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Q1, 2021. We have not made this decision lightly, but feel it is best for the game and well-being of the team. We will use this time to give the game the polish it deserves and deliver an experience that meets our vision and your expectations.”

Hopefully we’ll get some more news on Kena Bridge of Spirits later in the year, and luckily the delay doesn’t seem very long, as the closest release date we got before was a vague “2020” launch. Still though, it is a shame, but the PC system requirements have already been released so we can at least prepare our rigs until then.

What do you think? Are you excited for Kena: Bridge of Spirits? What more would you like to see in the next few months? Let us know!