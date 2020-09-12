CD Projekt Red are once again gracing us with another huge AAA RPG, this time set in a dystopian tech-noir universe. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of if not the most anticipated game of the year, and its only 2 months away from launch now. So before we get another juicy Night City Wire episode, we wanted to ask you: what is it about Cyberpunk 2077 that gets you excited?

Obviously we can all be excited about something for different reasons. So what’s yours? Is it a question of pedigree? That CD Projekt Red has continually shown a deep understanding of RPGs and has so far made some really high quality products?

Or maybe it's just the huge open world that’s available; the entirety of Night City and the Badlands surrounding it which you’re free to roam as you like. Maybe you just like Cyberpunk stuff and just want to give it a shot. Or are you a fan of the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk 2020 that the game is based on and want to see what it's like as a digital version?

Or what about the story? Maybe you just like a good story and are intrigued by what’s been shown already, and like the idea of no clear line of morality with each choice not easily defined as either black or white. Maybe it's just the subject matter you’re interested in and the themes it touches on. Or maybe it's just the deep RPG mechanics and level of customization at your fingertips.

Whatever gets you hyped up about CP2077, we want to know! I’m sure a lot of us are excited and maybe we can turn this discussion into an area where we can all just geek out and chat as like-minded individuals. So, with that said, what is it exactly about Cyberpunk 2077 that gets you excited? Let’s debate!

