It doesn't look like much when you first look at it, but Serious Sam 4 packs a punch, and I'm not just talking about the hordes of enemies you'll be facing. The system requirements for Serious Sam 4 have been revealed, and it has some pretty demanding specs.

Of course, it looks like you'll still be able to run SS4 on some low-end hardware at least, but if you want it to look the best, you'll need to get a hold of either a GTX 1080 or RTX 2060. Additionally, the system specs state that the recommended APIs used are either DirectX12 or Vulkan, which is a nice option here.

Also, the CPU requirements merely listed a number of required Cores and base clock speeds. Because of this, we put our own selection of relevant hardware based on hardware descriptions provided but should not be considered official.

Finally, Croteam revealed that the minimum specs are aimed for 30fps gameplay at 720p resolution. No specific performance or resolution was mentioned for the recommended requirements, but considering this is Serious Sam we're talking about, they're most likely aimed at 60fps performance at 1080p resolution.

So with that said, let's dive into the Serious Sam 4 PC system requirements...

Serious Sam 4 minimum system requirements

Serious Sam 4 recommended system requirements

(*Some requirements only listed a certain type of CPU rather than any specific models, so we've selected the closest equivalent hardware based on the hardware descriptions provided in the square brackets above)

Your computer is going to need a graphics card that's as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1080/RTX 2060 or a Radeon RX Vega 64/Radeon RX 5700, this GPU should then be coupled with either a Core i7-7820X or Ryzen 7 2700X processor and 16GB of RAM in order to meet the recommended requirements. This setup should deliver around 60fps at 1080p resolution.

In order to run Serious Sam 4 on Low graphics settings at 720p your PC will need at least the GeForce GTX 780/GeForce GTX 970/GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon HD 7950/Radeon R9 280/Radeon RX 470. You should then pair this with either a Core i5-2400S or Phenom II X4 905e CPU and 8GB of video memory. This setup will return an average of 30fps performance running at 720p resolution.

Make sure you graphics card can run DirectX12 and Vulkan in order to play Serious Sam 4 at its best.

