Nvidia recently announced their next-gen RTX 30 series graphics cards, with it they revealed 3 new GPUs to release over the next couple months: the flagship RTX 3080, the RTX 3070, and the RTX 3090 which is the world’s first 8K consumer graphics card. Whilst the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 had official launch dates, the RTX 3070 was given a vague “October” window. But now Nvidia has officially confirmed that the 3070 cards will be releasing on October 15th.

Looking at the date, it's clear that Nvidia want to get the cards out before AMD has a chance to announce their own next-gen Radeon RX 6000 GPUs on October 28th. So save the date in your calendars if you want to bag yourself the 3070 card.

Additionally, Nvidia also revealed that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many official RTX 3080 reviewers have experienced troubles with delayed shipping and various other problems. As such, they have apparently asked for more time, and Nvidia has delayed the reviews until September 16th at 6am Pacific Time.

Now what’s interesting here is that Nvidia hasn’t delayed the official launch of the RTX 3080, which is supposed to release a day after the reviews on September 17th. Obviously they want to get the GPUs in the hands of the consumer as soon as possible, but having the reviews officially delayed until a day before seems a bit strange, and rather unfair due to the limited time a customer now has to decide whether the purchase is worth it.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3070? Are you planning to get one? And how do you feel about the RTX 3080 review delays? Should Nvidia postpone the 3080 launch date? Let us know!

