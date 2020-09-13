Nvidia is currently dominating the PC gaming market after they recently announced the RTX 30 series graphics cards, which has gotten everyone excited, at least until AMD announces their own next-gen Radeon RX 6000 GPUs that is. But Nvidia has also been working hard to acquire chip manufacturer ARM Holdings, and whilst there has been some heat from other companies concerned of the regulatory issues, Nvidia is reportedly very close to purchasing ARM now, and an announcement could be made this week.

According to multiple financial sources, Nvidia is just about to close the deal, with some saying an official announcement will be made as soon as tomorrow (Monday). And according to the reports, the deal will be made for anywhere between $40-$45 billion.

Of course, whilst Nvidia is worth a lot, they don’t exactly have this much to spare, and so the deal will be made in part with Nvidia’s own stock shares to make up the difference.

Whilst the deal will almost certainly benefit Nvidia by becoming one of the leading companies for all things GPU and CPUs (ARM manufactures chips for several products including smartphones, tablets etc.) and providing a greater dominance over the technology industry, it has raised a lot of regulatory concerns over other companies, with Samsung attempting to lead a Consortium of companies to each purchase ARM instead of Nvidia.

What do you think? How do you feel about the Nvidia and ARM acquisition? Do you think the reports are true? And what consequences could Nvidia face if the deal goes through? Let us know!