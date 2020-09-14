It seems that those recent rumors were true, as Nvidia has just officially confirmed their acquisition of ARM Limited for a cool $40 billion, and will apparently be focusing more on AI development with a new R&D Center and a brand new “Arm/NVIDIA-powered AI supercomputer for groundbreaking research.”

ARM has already had success in developing chips for various devices, including smart phones, tablets, and several others. But the new acquisition by Nvidia was apparently mostly motivated by AI development, and will bolster the Green Team’s production of AI technology.

“AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and has launched a new wave of computing,” Jensen Huang said, the CEO and founder of NVIDIA. “In the years ahead, trillions of computers running AI will create a new internet-of-things that is thousands of times larger than today’s internet-of-people. Our combination will create a company fabulously positioned for the age of AI.”

It was also confirmed that the acquisition will be made with a combination of both cash and shares. Additionally, Nvidia stated that they will be keeping ARM’s open licensing model along with customer neutrality, as well as expanding the IP licensing portfolio with Nvidia’s own technology.

However, the deal is still subject to regulatory approval apparently, and so the deal will reportedly take another 18 months to complete.

What do you think? What benefits could come out of this deal? And what consequences too? How will this affect Nvidia and the industry around them? Let’s discuss!