Facebook have accidentally leaked their own new VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2. A video and some placeholder articles were accidentally set live on the Facebook Blueprint website, revealing the Oculus Quest 2 and some tech details. Not a lot was revealed, like the price or availability, but we know a couple details at least.

First of all, the Oculus Quest 2 will be using the Qualcomm snapdragon xr2 platform, along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The resolution has also been increased to “nearly 2K per eye” totalling close to 4K resolution, a decent upgrade over the previous Oculus Quest. You can check out the leaked demo videos below (thanks, DimetappWUT!):

There's also 3D Positional Audio, some brand new controller designs, and is also smaller and lighter than the original Oculus Quest.

No pricing details were suggested, but Facebook has said they plan to officially reveal the new Oculus Quest 2 at Facebook Connect on September 16th. To put it into perspective, the original Oculus Quest cost $399 for 64GB of storage, and $499 for 128GB. Hopefully Facebook will keep the same price specs, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Oculus Quest 2? Do you have an Oculus Quest already? What do you think of it? And how much do you reckon the Oculus Quest 2 will cost? Let us know!