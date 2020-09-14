Gearbox Software is moving away from their acclaimed looter-shooter franchise into a new looter-brawler franchise. Godfall has been known about for a while, but we only recently have been getting a better look at it thanks to next-gen consoles launching shortly in the next few months. A new trailer for Godfall has been released and it focuses on combat, plus details for the pre-order bonuses and game editions have also been revealed.

The new combat trailer includes a mix of cinematics and gameplay all captured in-engine on the PlayStation 5, but Godfall is also coming to PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store for 12 months. You can watch the new Godfall combat trailer below:

There will be 3 different editions of Godfall, the Standard, Deluxe, and Ascended editions all include various benefits and content. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game plus the first DLC (when it comes out), whilst the Ascended Edition includes all that plus a variety of cosmetic bonuses. Additionally, if you pre-order you’ll get even more cosmetic items to choose from.

What do you think? What are your thoughts on Godfall so far? Are you excited for Godfall? What else would you like to see before release? Let us know!