Get ready, Spartans, or should I say Rookie? As Halo 3: ODST is officially launching via drop pod onto PC next week on September 22nd. It will be part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection and will of course be coming to Steam and the Xbox Game Pass.

Featuring a remastered campaign, Halo 3: ODST has been fully optimized for PC, so you can play the entire story again as well as the “freshly updated” ODST Firefight game mode, whih includes new customization options like being able to set your starting weapons, vehicles, and more. Plus, expect more updates to the entire MCC collection as well. Check out the official trailer below for some Halo 3 ODST nostalgia hits:

Halo 3 ODST is one of the strangest but also one of the most underrated Halo games of the official series, with an entirely unique campaign story and structure compared to the other Halo games as well as the introduction of the wave-based Firefight game mode.

Now that Halo ODST is finally coming to PC, the last piece of the puzzle is Halo 4, which we will hopefully see before the year is over.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo 3 ODST on PC? Did you play the original Xbox version? What was your favorite Firefight map? Let us know!