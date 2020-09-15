AMD will be holding their very own special event to announce and showcase their next-gen graphics cards on October 28th, and the Red Team have been rather playful with their marketing when they first used Fortnite to tease their brand new GPUs. Now they’ve released an official picture of the Radeon RX 6000 Big Navi card, and you can get a better look at it in Fortnite on AMD’s own Creative Island.

The image, which was first revealed by AMD Radeon’s official Twitter account, depicts the triple fan card towering into the sky. There's no confirmation as to which GPU this actually is, but we're pretty sure its the rumored 'Big Navi'. The design might not be so bold and radical as Nvidia’s own RTX 30 series next-gen graphics cards, but it’s certainly worth a look. Check it out below:

“Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series,” the official Tweet said. “Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island.”

If you want to get a better look at the new AMD GPU in Fortnite, the Radeon RX 6000 island code is: 8651-9841-1639. If you have a look on the island, you’ll see that the new card has 1x HDMI connection, 2x DisplayPort, and 1x USB-C connection, plus 2x 8-pin power connectors suggesting it will be taking up quite a lot of juice just like Nvidia’s massive RTX 3090 or RTX 3080.

So what do you think? Are you excited for AMD’s next-gen GPUs? What do you think of the Radeon RX 6000 so far? How do you feel about the USB-C support? Let us know!