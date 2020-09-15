Electronic Arts are apparently going through a rebranding phase, as not too long after they renamed Origin Access to EA Play (their very own game pass subscriptions service), EA is now finally changing the name - and design - of the Origin PC client to the EA Desktop App.

Senior Vice President of EA Mike Blank said that the rebranding is part of a new strategy that will put a new focus on Electronic Arts, which will hopefully create “a common and consistent brand that is centered around EA and what EA stands for.”

Forgive me then, after so long and many controversies surrounding the company later, what exactly is EA’s ethos again? “It is this inflection about how EA stands for bringing your players together around the games they want to play on the platforms they want to play on. So yeah, it's not just a name change. It really signals an ethos that is critically important to us and that we know that's important to our players.”

Additionally, the EA Desktop App will be going through a visual overhaul as well, which will “create a more frictionless, fast, socially-oriented experience for our players, where it becomes the best place for them to connect with the people they want to play with in the games they want to play,” and will also include a “better patching experience.”

This new ethos of EA’s seems to be better at least, especially considering their entire EA Play subscription service is coming to Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost. This could very well mark a step towards a better rep for Electronic Arts, which admittedly still doesn’t have the best reputation among consumers.

What do you think? Are you excited for new name change and visual overhaul? How do you feel about EA? And has that changed recently? Let us know!