After a brief delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Second Extinction is officially launching in Early Access on October 13th. The Co-op FPS got onto a few people’s radars during the Xbox Games Showcase back in May, as it pretty much looks like a Left 4 Dead game but with dinosaurs instead of zombies.

The developers Systemic Reaction have revealed that the Second Extinction Early Access will be releasing about a month, and gave us some details as to what we can expect in that version of the game. For now though, you can check out the official Second Extinction Early Access release date trailer below:

When the 2nd Extinction Early Access launches, there will be a total of 6 replayable missions, with 4 characters and 3 classes to choose from, plus player progression and the War Effort mode: a new Meta game where the community’s actions actually affect the game world/map.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Second Extinction Early Access? And what do you prefer: zombies or dinos? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on