After recently being announced to launch in Early Access on October 13th, the dino FPS Second Extinction PC system requirements have been revealed, and they're a little bit odd.

I say a little bit, because it's really only 2 things, first of all we have 12GB of RAM as a minimum requirement, which is quite high even considering modern system requirements as a whole. The storage space is also increased to 50GB in the recommended specs, despite no mention of a higher resolution texture pack or something similar.

What's also interesting is once again we have another title breaking the boundary of a GTX 1060 listed as the recommended GPU, as we now have a GTX 1070 as the recommended requirement.

All of this says that Second Extinction will likely be a pretty demanding game, either that or its been badly optimized. I guess we'll just have to see when the game launches in Early Access on October 13th.

Second Extinction minimum system requirements

Second Extinction recommended system requirements

Your PC rig should consist of a graphics card that's as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56 in order to meet the Second Extinction recommended system requirements. This GPU should then be paired with either a Ryzen 5 1600X or Core i7-4770 processor as well as 16GB of RAM. This hardware setup should deliver around 60 frames per second on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Second Extinction will need a GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 280 GPU in order to play on Low graphics settings, alongside this graphics card you will need a Core i5-3570 or Ryzen 3 1300X CPU to meet the minimum requirements. This PC rig should then achieve around 60fps at 1080p resolution. 12GB of system memory is also needed to meet the minimum specs.

In conclusion, Second Extinction will require a PC that's around 4 years old in order to play at the recommended specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Second Extinction System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Second Extinction GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Second Extinction Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.