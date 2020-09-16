Ubisoft's upcoming dystopian London will be available for us to explore in just over a month, and Watch Dogs Legion has shown off some pretty impressive ray tracing effects and features already. Because of the expansive world and top of the line next-gen tech, many have been worried about the game being incredibly demanding. Well, the official system requirements for Watch Dogs: Legion have been revealed, and they're pretty darn extensive...

First of all, the requirements listed include 1080p Low and High graphics settings, 1440p High, 4K Ultra, plus 1080p High graphics settings with ray tracing enabled as well as 4K Ultra RTX on. This allows for some pretty extensive customization for performance to your liking.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft did not clarify the kind of game performance we can expect for each settings, but we can imagine it would be for 60fps. In addition, they did not specify whether any of these specs were with the use of Nvidia's DLSS technology, but considering the preview build was supposedly unable to run 60fps on Ultra settings with an RTX 2080 Ti, we imagine that the ray tracing specs at least include DLSS enabled.

What's interesting though, is that if you wish to play on Ultra graphics settings at 4K resolution, you will need to download a 20GB high-res texture pack as well to get the right level of visual quality. Additionally, it is recommended that you use a Dual-channel setup for your RAM when playing above Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution or higher.

Now with all that said, let's jump into the good stuff and take a look at the Watch Dogs Legion PC system requirements for 1080p, 1440p, 4K and raytracing specs...

Ray tracing off

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1080p Low Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1080p High Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1440p High Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 4K Ultra Settings

Ray tracing on

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1080p High Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 4K Ultra Settings

In order to play Watch Dogs Legion on the typical recommended system specs at 1080p resolution and High graphics settings, you will need at least a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 480 graphics card. The best processor to pair with this would then be either a Ryzen 5 1600 or Core i7-4790, as well as 8GB of RAM. This setup should then deliver around 60 frames per second.

Watch Dogs: Legion will need a GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 290X GPU in order to play on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution, with a Core i5-4460 or Ryzen 5 1400 CPU to reach the minimum required specs. 8GB of system memory is also needed in order to run WD Legion at 60fps.

Finally, looking over all the system requirements, Watch Dogs Legion will need a PC with at least 4 year old hardware in order to run on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution, and at least a 2 year old PC in order to run on Ultra graphics settings at 4K resolution. It is also recommended to be using the DirectX12 API, so make sure your graphics card supports it, otherwise DX11 is also available still.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Watch Dogs Legion System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Watch Dogs Legion GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Watch Dogs Legion Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.