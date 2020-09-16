If retro coffee table sci-fi books are your kind of thing, or the classic pulp novels of the 40s to 60s, then The Invincible might be up your alley. It’s a first person Sci-Fi thriller as the Steam page says, and is set in a retrofuturistic atompunk universe. Interestingly, it is also being developed by former CD Projekt Red developers.

Starward Industries consists of several games development veterans, ranging from people who worked on both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as others from games like Dead Island and Dying Light.

Not many details have been revealed by the developers, but the expected release date is sometime in 2021. It is based off a book of the same name by Stanislaw Lem, which is a Polish novel that follows a deep space crew as they uncover several mysteries upon the planet Regis 3. Of course, as things normally do in these types of stories, nothing exactly goes to plan.

What we do now is that the story will be nonlinear, and the developers want to make a truly intractable story. As such, your survival on this barren planet is dependent on your choices, relationships and “persuasive skills.”

No trailer has been released yet, but there have been multiple screenshots as well as a ‘music preview’ video which you can find below. (I highly recommend turning the music on and then browsing through the various images for an authentic feel).

So that’s it so far, hopefully we’ll get a proper trailer before the year is over, but we’ll just have to wait and see. For now though, I can settle for some truly gorgeous screenshots and great music.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Invincible? Have you read the original book? What do you think the gameplay is going to be like? Let us know!