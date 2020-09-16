Get ready to get yourself suitably spooked this halloween, as Amnesia: Rebirth is officially launching on October 20th. The reveal came from a new trailer released that shows us some more gameplay and what we might be getting up to in the lonely and terrifying Algerian desert.

Of course, this wouldn’t be an Amnesia game without a bit of memory loss, so the story follows the protagonist Tasi Trianon, as she wakes up in the middle of the deep desert of Algeria without any recollection of what happened or how she got there. She must now retrace her steps to figure out what happened, and survive her encounters with some truly supernatural creatures. You can check out the official Amnesia Rebirth release date reveal trailer below:

It’s set 100 years after the original Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and it feels just as long since that one came out to be honest. But the team are excited to get back into the world of Amnesia, and are apparently bringing the best of their past games like The Dark Descent and SOMA into the mix.

Amnesia Rebirth will be available October 20th on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

