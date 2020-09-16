Guerrilla Games is still hard at work trying to get Horizon Zero Dawn to a stable state even over a month since it’s release on PC. The new update, Patch 1.05 aims has the usual fixes for several crashing issues, but most notably also fixes Aloy’s weird hair animations when playing above 30fps.

There’s also a few more frame rate fixes for several other animations that were capped at 30fps, which have now been unlocked, as well as some fixes for flickering textures, and an option to finally turn off those pesky blurry sidebars for those who use ultrawide resolutions and monitors (although there is an unofficial fix for getting the cutscenes to run in an ultrawide aspect ratio).

Unfortunately, the Anisotropic Filtering and HDR settings are still apparently not working properly for some players, so it’s clear that the issue is much deeper than initially thought. That or there’s a bunch of other problems that are considered a higher priority right now.

Here’s the full patch notes for Horizon: Zero Dawn’s update 1.05…

------------

Horizon Zero Dawn Patch 1.05 Notes

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager that some players experienced when entering the game or the benchmark from the main menu

Fixed a crash where the Steam SDK could crash on initialization when the game executable was started directly from installation folder rather than through Steam

Fixed a crash which would occur if the player pressed ‘Stop’ in Steam immediately after pressing ‘Play’

Fixed a startup crash when using Avast antivirus

Fixed a crash that could occur when VRAM was about to be oversubscribed

Graphical Improvements

Fixed an issue with Aloy’s hair not displaying correctly when the game is running above 30 FPS

Shader animations (e.g. hologram locks on doors, GAIA in cinematics, etc.) are no longer locked to 30 FPS, but running at unlocked framerate

Fixed an issue with flickering textures in main quest “A Gift from the Past”

Fixed an issue with flickering snow assets

Fixed an issue with flickering paintings in Song’s Edge

Fixed graphical corruption issues that only occurred on specific GPUs

Fixed an issue where the game would open in windowed mode instead of fullscreen when the player is using another window when booting the game

Fixed an issue where the game would not run in the correct resolution when switching from windowed to fullscreen

Added an option to turn off “blurry sidebars” in ultrawide resolutions and display black sidebars instead

Other Improvements

Allow players to still boot the game even if the version of windows used is detected to be too low to run the game at a stable condition

Added an option to turn off controller vibration/rumble

Fixed an issue in the storing of the ‘permission to track data’ attribute of the player profile (subsequently re-asking for said permission)

Fixed an issue where the opening cutscene music would not play if the player quits out and immediately begins a new game

Fixed an issue where inverting mouse controls also affected dialog tree choice input

Known Issues

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

------------

And that’s it for the latest update to HZD, hopefully this will make the game even more stable since launch, though by the amount of crash issues that have been resolved up until, I’m not sure if there are anymore crashing problems left to find. Let’s hope that Guerrilla Games keeps up the amazing work though, and eventually we’ll get the Anisotropic Filtering and HDR settings working again.

What do you think? Have you downloaded the latest update? Have you noticed any performance improvements since the new patch? Are there any other issues you’ve experienced that is not mentioned here? Let us know!