Sony recently hosted another PlayStation 5 showcase, and whilst it was predominantly about new gameplay and trailers for the upcoming next-gen console, Sony also revealed the official launch date and price for the PS5.

But whilst we can all get excited for the PlayStation 5 launching November 12th at $499.99, the majority of us are here for the game reveals and gameplay, which some titles will be coming to PC at least.

The most exciting part is the official announcement of Final Fantasy XVI, and the reveal of the long-anticipated Harry Potter RPG game Hogwarts Legacy. We also got a little bit more of Resident Evil 8, Demons Souls Remake, and... a new Five Nights at Freddy's game?

So without further ado, here's a recap of the PlayStation 5 showcase event:

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Resident Evil 8

Deathloop

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Demon's Souls Remake

Edit: For some reason PlayStation have made the Demons Souls Remake gameplay video private for now, hopefully they'll lift it up soon or just publish a brand new one. If you get a working link let us know!

Fortnite PS5 launch

PlayStation Plus Collection

So there you have it! That's all the stuff that was revealed at the latest PlayStation 5 September showcase event. What do you think? What was the most exciting part for you? And what game are you most interested? Regardless of platform exclusivity? Let us know!