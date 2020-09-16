Sony recently held another PlayStation 5 showcase event, and whilst it was mainly focused around showing off some new gameplay and trailers for the next-gen console, we also got the official PS5 price and release dates revealed. The PlayStation 5 is officially launching on November 12th for $499 in the US.

The November 12th release date though is specifically for some select regions, including the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. For all other regions including European countries, the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 19th.

Additionally, the launch date for China is "still under exploration" and will be revealed at a later.

The PlayStation 5 will also cost $499.99 for the US region, or €499.99 for Europe and £449.99 for the UK, as well as ¥49,980 in Yen. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition however, which is the exact same console but comes without a disk drive, is $399.99, €399.99, £359.99, and ¥39,980 respectively.

So that was the big news from today's showcase, what do you think? Are you excited for the PlayStation 5? Is the launch price more or less than what you expected? And which version are you most interested in and why? The PlayStation 5? Or the PS5 Digital Edition? Let us know!

