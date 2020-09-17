Not only is CD Projekt Red’s upcoming tech-noir RPG quite possibly the most anticipated game of 2020, it’s also one of the most requested in terms of the official system requirements. To a lot of people, the system specs for Cyberpunk 2077 are going to be pretty much make or break; is this the time to upgrade? Or is it worth waiting a bit to play on better hardware later down the line?

Well, worry no more as the official Cyberpunk 2077 PC system requirements are going to be revealed tomorrow at the third episode of Night City Wire. CDPR confirmed the news on the official Cyberpunk Twitter page by announcing the schedule has changed a bit:

“We have a small change in the lineup we won't be talking about #Cyberpunk2077 music just yet,” the message said. “We will, however, have some cool news that many of you request. Or should we say… *require*?”

So get ready for the PC system specs for CP2077, if you want to see our own predictions you can check out our Cyberpunk 2077 predicted system requirements and performance expectations here. And if you have your own predictions then let us know!

