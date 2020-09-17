The recent Facebook Connect event gave us the official reveal of Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2, the next version of their all-in-one VR headset package. The information revealed was rather similar to the leaked info from a few days ago, all except the pricing, which is actually now a lot cheaper than the original Quest despite upgrades in the technology.

The Oculus Quest 2 will be coming in 2 different flavors: 64GB for $299, and 256GB for $399. Now that’s a pretty damn good deal for affordable VR. The new Quest 2 has also seen an upgrade in specs with a 50 percent increase in pixels for a resolution of 1832 x 1920 per eye, it also has 6GB of RAM and as per the leaks is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor.

Additionally, the controllers have been redesigned to have a longer battery life, and will still include a connection to the PC for higher-end games if you so need to. Unfortunately though, the Oculus headsets will require you to sign up for a Facebook account soon, so if you’re not too happy about that then maybe the Quest 2 is not such a good idea.

If you are interested though, you can pre-order the Oculus Quest 2 from the official website now, and the estimated delivery date is around October time.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Oculus Quest 2? Will you be getting yourself one? Let us know!