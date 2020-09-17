Facebook’s recent Oculus Connect event brought a lot of new announcements for VR, including the official reveal of the Oculus Quest 2 headset. There were also a lot of games revealed, but Ubisoft took the opportunity to officially announce that a Splinter Cell and Assassins Creed VR games are in the works and coming soon.

Not many details were given, we didn’t even get any trailers or anything sadly, but we do know that it is officially official. Back in July it was rumored that Ubisoft was working on such titles, but after the announcement of a Prince of Persia VR esccape room game (way before the official remake was announced) it was thought that these could be more escape room games, but luckily they will be coming to VR headsets.

We do know that they will be “new chapters” in both of the franchises, so will either take inspiration from original titles, or be completely standalone experiences separate from the non-VR games.

“We are always exploring new ways we can leverage technology to help us create memorable gaming experiences,” said Elizabeth Loverso, Vice President of Product Development, Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment. “Oculus’s state-of-the-art hardware will enable us to bring the worlds of Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell to life for fans in a new way. These games will take full advantage of Oculus’s technology to deliver immersive, visceral experiences that players won’t be able to find anywhere else.”

Unfortunately the games are exclusive to the Oculus VR platform, which is just really getting annoying at this point, especially considering that in order to play these games you’ll have to create a Facebook account soon.

