I am always impressed by the level of quality and effort that modders put into their own creations. The amount of time and dedication is worth it most of the time, gaining attention from big companies for potential job openings. Nevertheless, the sheer talent on display is still quite amazing, especially when modders can make some fan content look like official expansions.

Fallout: Miami is just one of those mods. After it was first announced over 2 years ago as a fan mod for Fallout 4, the team has clearly made some significant progress, as it already looks like something Bethesda themselves would have created. It’s not quite done yet, so not everything is set in stone, but you can have a look at the Fallout Miami Environmental Showcase Trailer below:

Now I don’t know about you, but I’d easily pay a typical sum of money for this kind of DLC, the colors, enemy design, and of course, the environments, are just oozing with the kind of atmosphere you expect from a Bethesda title, with a dash of that oddball comedy like ghouls with pool floats frolicking on the iconic Miami beach.

There’s no release date yet, but after 2 years of development already progress seems really good, which hopefully means we’ll be seeing an official release sometime soon.

What do you think? Are you excited for Fallout: Miami? What other mods would you suggest for Fallout 4? And are there any other major mods in development you’re excited for? Let us know!