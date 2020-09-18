Yesterday was the official launch date of Nvidia’s latest RTX 3080 cards, and oh boy was it a palooza. Not only did sites sell out ridiculously fast (apparently as quick as 5 seconds in some cases), but it turns out that a lot of those purchases were resellers (or ‘scalpers’ if you don’t want to give them a professional name), and some of them are attempting to increase the bid prices on Ebay up to $90,000.

Currently, the top listing on Ebay in the UK is sitting at a cool £65,900 which roughly translates to around $86,000. That’s a pretty astonishing amount of money to pay for a brand new GPU, but what’s worse is that if you look at the bid history you will see a large portion of the bids come from the same accounts, and what makes this even more obvious that they’re arbitrarily jacking up the price is that they’re only bidding with themselves.

One account goes from a bid of £12,000 ($16,000) up to £50,000 ($65,000) all in the space of a minute for a total of 24 different bids, without anybody competing against them.

So unfortunately, if you weren’t able to get your hands on an RTX 3080 it’s probably because of these kinds of people. I don’t know who would pay $90,000 for a single RTX 3080 GPU, but I feel like if you’re paying that much for a product already, at least make the postage free.

Nvidia is currently doing everything it can to prevent these scalpers from nabbing the new card, and are working hard to get more and more cards shipped to retailers for more stock. So if you weren’t able to get your own card, maybe wait a bit before forking over $90,000.

What do you think? Did you try and grab yourself an RTX 3080? Were you successful? Have you seen any other crazy bids online for a new RTX 3080? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on