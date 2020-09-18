Private Division have confirmed that the multiplayer mode for the latest si-fi FPS Disintegration will be getting shut down by November 17th, starting with the removal of the in-game store today. Though the single player campaign for Disintegration will still be available even after the multiplayer servers get shut down in November.

According to the publisher, the decision was made due to the game being unable to “build a significant audience” in order to make for a “compelling multiplayer experience,” and so have decided to let the sun set on Disintegration’s multiplayer support.

“We have made the difficult decision to remove Disintegration’s multiplayer modes from the game across all platforms. This will be done in phases over the coming months, starting today with the removal of the in-game store, and will conclude on November 17th with the full removal of multiplayer. The single player campaign will remain fully playable moving forward.”

It’s a shame to see the game, which certainly took some unique risks, bomb in such a way. The all time player count according to Steam charts was 539, which is pretty low. What’s worse is that this peak came from a free weekend where players could try out the multiplayer for free, but a month later the peak players dropped to 293, and now 27 in the last 30 days.

What do you think? Did you play Disintegration? How did you feel about the multiplayer? Let us know!