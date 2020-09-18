There’s a lot of confusion surrounding many of the titles that were shown at the latest PlayStation 5 Showcase event, namely whether or not a bunch of the games will be console exclusives and whether or not they will be coming to PC. The latest news to rattle everyone’s feathers is that the recently announced Final Fantasy XVI may or may not be coming to pc, even though Sony already said it was.

When Final Fantasy 16 debuted at the PS5 Showcase event, the trailer ended with a bold “PlayStation console exclusive,” and a very small, unobtrusive text at the very bottom that said “Also available on PC.”

This, in turn, made everyone think that Final Fantasy XVI would be coming to PC right? Well apparently it hasn’t actually been confirmed. When asked about whether FF16 will be coming to PC, a spokesperson for Square Enix simply said: “We have no further information on if Final Fantasy 16 will be released on platforms other than the PS5.”

According to games industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls on Twitter, they said that FFXVI will reportedly be a full PS5 exclusive (meaning it will only be on the PlayStation 5 console) for 6 months, after which it will then be available on non-console platforms (so PC for instance) for a further 6 months. That means that only after 12 months since release will FF16 be available on all other console platforms.

But without an official statement from Sony or Square Enix, it’s hard to judge whether this information will actually happen, or whether Sony will just keep the game on its own platform for however long it likes.

Even though Sony already stated that they will be bringing more PlayStation exclusive games to PC, they still don’t really want to tell anyone that before they have the hance purchase the next-gen consoles, as that seems to be the case with the upcoming Demon’s Souls Remake.

What do you think? How do you feel about Sony’s exclusivity deals? Do you think Final Fantasy XVI will eventually come to PC? Let us know!