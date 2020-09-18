Well it’s another week, and hey look at that! It’s another dose of free games from the Epic Games Store. I swear at this point I’ve got enough games to be worth $1000, and we’re still getting more!

This week brings an interesting selection, which includes the recently-debuted (on the Epic Games Store at least) Football Manager 2020, the very weird, very silly platformer adventure Stick It To The Man! And finally another opportunity to grab Watch Dogs 2 for free. You can claim your free copies of games before September 24th.

So now let’s take a look at all three games that are free on the Epic Games Store this week...

------------------

Football Manager 2020

“Every decision counts in Football Manager 2020 with new features and polished game mechanics rewarding planning and progression like never before, empowering managers to develop and refine both your club’s and your own unique identity.”

------------------

Stick It To The Man!

“Hard hat tester, Ray, has a bizarre accident and wakes up with a giant pink spaghetti arm sticking out of his brain! With his awesome new powers he can read minds and change the world with stickers but he’s on the run for a crime he didn’t commit.”

------------------

Watch Dogs 2

“Welcome to San Francisco! Join the most notorious hacker group, DedSec. Your objective: execute the biggest hack of the history.”

------------------

So that’s it for this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store, if you unfortunately missed out on the free Watch Dogs 2 copy during Ubisoft’s own live event, then now you have a chance at claiming another copy.

Don’t forget that next week the new Amazons DLC for Total War: Troy will also be available as free to keep for 14 days.

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free copies? Which game are you most excited to play? And which games would you like to see go free on the EGS? Let us know!